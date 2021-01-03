Marlen B. "Jake" Meierdierks ( Lt. Co., USMC, Ret.), 77, of Albany, GA died January 1, 2021 at Wellstar Hospital in Dallas, GA. Graveside funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Floral Memory Gardens. Rev. Charles Jones will officiate. The United States Marine Corps Honor Guard will provide Military Honors.
Mr. Meierdierks was born in Pender, NE on August 22, 1943 to Marvin and Helen Meierdierks. He graduated from High School and joined the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Meierdierks served his country for over twenty nine years. He was stationed in Albany, GA three different times before his retirement. After his retirement from the Marines, he was employed with M & M Mars. He enjoyed going to the movies and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Meierdierks and by his wife, Sherry Ann Meierdierks in 2020.
Survivors include his daughter, Angela (James) Bass of Powder Springs, GA, his grandchildren, Jessica (Jon) Cheatwod of Rockmount, GA, James Tyler Bass and his fiancé, Reyna Torres of Powder Springs, GA, his siblings, Mark (Carma) Meierdierks of Milford, NE, David (Pam) Meierdierks of Pender, NE, Bob (Patty) Meierdierks of Moab, UT, Paul (Cheryl) Meierdierks of Indianapolis, IN and Jan (Bruce) Spector of Gold Canyon, AZ.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mr. Meirdierks to Wellstar Paulding Hospital, 2518 Jimmy Lee Smith Pkwy., Hiram, GA, 30141.
