Marline Marie Irvin, 88, of Sylvester, GA, died July 23, 2019 at her residence. Graveside services will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Travelers Rest Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Steve Purnell will officiate.
Mrs. Irvin was born in Paris, TN and was raised in Phoenix, Arizona. She met her late husband, Jefferson Irvin in 1954 while he was stationed in Phoenix. She was a Military Wife for twenty years until he retired and they moved to Albany, GA in 1970. Mrs. Irvin moved to Sylvester in 2004, was a homemaker, mother and was a member of Travelers Rest Baptist Church. After her husband's death, she was the owner of Jeff's Used Cars. She enjoyed going out to eat, shopping with her daughter and was a member of The Women of The Moose. She was preceded in death by a son, Jefferson (Jeff) Irvin, Jr.
Survivors include her son, Tim Irvin of Sylvester, GA, a daughter and her husband, Terri and Scott Snellgrove of Lee County, GA, two sisters, Mary Andrews, Palestine, TX and Elaine Rankin of Calhoun, GA, a brother and his wife, Larry and Ginger Parsons of Murfreesboro, TN, her grandchildren, Jennifer (Jeremiah) Lockhart of Palm Beach, FL, Brittany Irvin of Sylvester, GA, Rebecca Irvin of Clermont, FL, Tiffany Snellgrove and Hillari Snellgrove both of Lee County, GA, her great-grandchildren, Wyatt Irvin, Dakotah Snellgrove, Aria Rose Snellgrove, Lucas Snellgrove and Ava Lockhart and lots of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from Saturday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
