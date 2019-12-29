Leesburg, GA
Marshall R. Wall, III.
Marshall Raymond Wall III, 52, of Leesburg, GA., died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Raymond has resided in the Albany area all of his life. Before becoming disabled he worked at Piggly Wiggly as a meat cutter. He owned and operated Top Dog's BBQ for several years. Mr. Wall loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall Raymond Wall, Jr. and Jenell Tucker Wall.
Survivors include his sons Josh Wall and his fiancee Shania Flores of Golden, CO., Jacob Wall (Angela) of Leesburg, GA, a sister Sheila W. Bruner (Roy) of Newton, GA, a niece, Lauralee Bruner (Michael Anglin) of Newton, GA, and a granddaughter one the way.
Those desiring may make donations in memory of Raymond to, The Shriner's Hospitals for Children c/o Hasan Shriners Transportation Fund, 1822 Palmyra Road, Albany, GA, 31701. Or The Wounded Warriors Project, Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or The Lee County Humane Society, 101 Mossy Dell Rd, Leesburg, GA 31763.
