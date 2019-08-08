Marshall Raymond "Ray" Wall, Jr., 76, of Lee County, GA died August 5, 2019 at his residence. No services will be held. His cremains will be interred on the family plot in Evergreen Cemetery in Fitzgerald, GA.
Mr. Wall was born on August 11, 1942 in Fitzgerald, GA to the late Raymond and Elsie Wall, Sr. He graduated from Fitzgerald High School and South Georgia Technical College and moved to Albany, GA in 1963. Mr. Wall was employed with The Carlton Company for thirty six years. He moved to Lee County, GA in 1996 and in his earlier years enjoyed camping, hunting and still enjoyed telling everybody what to do. For ten years, Mr. Wall was the caregiver of his late wife, Jenell Tucker Wall who died in 2017.
Survivors include his children, Sheila (Roy) Bruner of Baker County, GA and Raymond Wall, III of Lee County, GA, a sister, Ann (Carroll) McMillan of Ocilla, GA and three grandchildren, Lauralee Bruner of Newton, Joshua Wall of Golden, CO and Jacob Wall of Lee County, GA.
The family will be at Mr. Wall's residence on Old Leslie Road in Lee County, GA.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mr. Wall to The Sheriff's Boys Ranch, 5671 GA Highway 122, Hahira, GA 31632 or to The Shriner's Hospitals for Children c/o Hasan Shriners Transportation Fund, 1822 Palmyra Road, Albany, GA, 31701.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
