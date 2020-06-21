Martha Boyd Bowden Darsey, 91, of Albany, Georgia, passed away June 19, 2020. Family graveside services will be held Monday, June 22, at 11:00 AM at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Debbie Cone will officiate. Mrs. Darsey was born in Tifton, Georgia, on August 25, 1928 to A.L. and Ethel Bowden. After graduating from Tifton High School, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Homemaking Education from Georgia State College for Women, Milledgeville, Georgia. She was active in Methodist youth programs and participated in a summer caravan program in the California Methodist conference. After college, she taught school in Meigs, Georgia where she served as director of the homemaking department of Meigs High School. Martha married C. Herschel Darsey in 1951 and moved to Albany, Georgia. She worked beside her husband in their family businesses, Darsey Oil Company, Christian Book and Gift and Darsey Private School. A long-time member of Avalon Methodist Church, she was active in women's ministries. She volunteered for several years with the American Cancer Society. She devoted many hours to her card ministry, sending custom-made birthday cards to hundreds of people through the years. Mrs. Darsey was preceded in death by her husband, C. Herschel Darsey. Survivors include her children, Maelu (Lew) Culpepper, Chuck (Cris) Darsey and Boyd Darsey; her grandchildren, Adam (Kristin) Culpepper, Jessica (Blake) Pierce, Darsey (Brian) Landoe, Patrick Darsey, Ben (Whitney) Culpepper and Stuart Darsey; and her great-grandchildren, Ella Pierce, Caughey Culpepper, Henry Culpepper and Ellie Culpepper. The family offers special thanks to Mrs. Darsey's extended family, Lenora, Renita, Minnie, Shirley, Gail, Jonta, Elaine and Cassandra. The family also thanks the caring staff at Wynfield Park To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com. Mathews Funeral Home Albany, GA 229-435-5657

To send flowers to the family of Martha Darsey, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Service information

Jun 22
Funeral Service
Monday, June 22, 2020
11:00AM
Crown Hill Cemetery
1907 Dawson Road
Albany, GA 31707
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.