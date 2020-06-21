Martha Boyd Bowden Darsey, 91, of Albany, Georgia, passed away June 19, 2020. Family graveside services will be held Monday, June 22, at 11:00 AM at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Debbie Cone will officiate. Mrs. Darsey was born in Tifton, Georgia, on August 25, 1928 to A.L. and Ethel Bowden. After graduating from Tifton High School, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Homemaking Education from Georgia State College for Women, Milledgeville, Georgia. She was active in Methodist youth programs and participated in a summer caravan program in the California Methodist conference. After college, she taught school in Meigs, Georgia where she served as director of the homemaking department of Meigs High School. Martha married C. Herschel Darsey in 1951 and moved to Albany, Georgia. She worked beside her husband in their family businesses, Darsey Oil Company, Christian Book and Gift and Darsey Private School. A long-time member of Avalon Methodist Church, she was active in women's ministries. She volunteered for several years with the American Cancer Society. She devoted many hours to her card ministry, sending custom-made birthday cards to hundreds of people through the years. Mrs. Darsey was preceded in death by her husband, C. Herschel Darsey. Survivors include her children, Maelu (Lew) Culpepper, Chuck (Cris) Darsey and Boyd Darsey; her grandchildren, Adam (Kristin) Culpepper, Jessica (Blake) Pierce, Darsey (Brian) Landoe, Patrick Darsey, Ben (Whitney) Culpepper and Stuart Darsey; and her great-grandchildren, Ella Pierce, Caughey Culpepper, Henry Culpepper and Ellie Culpepper. The family offers special thanks to Mrs. Darsey's extended family, Lenora, Renita, Minnie, Shirley, Gail, Jonta, Elaine and Cassandra. The family also thanks the caring staff at Wynfield Park To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com. Mathews Funeral Home Albany, GA 229-435-5657
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Service information
11:00AM
1907 Dawson Road
Albany, GA 31707
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- HEALTH: Treatment can be effective for intermittent explosive disorder
- 'Fight for what is right': One woman's battle to keep a Confederate statue out of her community
- Apple could switch to its own chips for Macs. Here's what that means
- Former Georgia Bulldogs end Gary Adams, member of Vince Dooley's first SEC championship team, dies
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Camilla plant to cease ethanol production
- Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College faculty members receive promotions, tenure
- Worth County star Jeremiah Reddell still waiting for college baseball opportunity
- Bolton family, Old South Barns use centuries-old technology
- Albany, Dougherty County mark new phase in battle with COVID-19
- Albany Commission approves deferral of hotel interest payments, discusses future of Chehaw
- Albany police investigate Wednesday-morning slaying at apartment complex
- Video posted to social media appears to show a Clayton County police officer holding teens at gunpoint
- Karyn Bates McMath Bacon
- William Barrett Rowley
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
What's your favorite flavor of wings?
This is not a scientific poll. It's for entertainment purposes only.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.