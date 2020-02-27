Martha Jo Boyd, 64, of Albany, GA died Monday, February 24, 2020 at her residence.
Martha was born in Albany, GA and had been a life long resident. She was employed with Albany Auto Auction for twenty plus years. She held her friends and family close to her heart and Martha was a very private person. She never liked to be the center of attention and per her wishes there will be no services.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Boyd and Virginia Haddock Boyd and a brother, Lavon Boyd.
Survivors include a brother, Lawrence Boyd (Karen), Leesburg, GA, sister, Robin Strawder Goodman, Senoir, GA, sister-in-law, Linda Boyd, Albany, GA, nieces, Stephanie Drawdy (Ken), Leesburg, GA, Melinda Pollock (Cal), Albany, GA, Hayley Boyd, Leesburg, GA, nephews, Travis Boyd (Heather),Putney, GA and B. J. Boyd, Leesburg, GA.
Fear Not For I Have Redeemed You:, I have Called You, By Your Name. You Are Mine. Isaiah 43:1
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Martha Jo Boyd to The Albany Humane Society, 1705 W. Oakridge Dr., Albany, GA, 31707.
