Mrs. Martha Brackin Hatfield, 74 of Leesburg, GA, died October 9, 2021 at her residence. Graveside funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Steve Johnson will officiate. The family will receive friends Monday, October 11, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home, 3206 Gillionville Road, Albany, GA. 31721.
A native of Henry County, AL, Mrs. Hatfield was born April 27, 1947, daughter of the late Everett Virgil Brackin and Martha Fleming Brackin. She retired from the Moose Lodge, where she was their Cook and she was a member of Americus Baptist Temple. Other than her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband William Arthur "Sonny" Hatfield, Jr., and her siblings Diane Newton, Jamie Brackin, Harvey Brackin and Ann Brackin.
She is survived by her daughters, Esther Matre (Mike) of Lee Co., GA and Vickie Byas (Shane) of Lee CO., GA., her sons Frank Hatfield (Mary), Americus, GA and Rick Hatfield (Jana) of Tifton, GA., sisters Dorothy Whitten, and Janice Mills both of Cowart, AL. and Nan Temples of Albany, GA., her brothers Charles Brackin, Colquitt, GA, Arthur Brackin, Blakely, GA, Billy Brackin of Pensacola, FL and Robert Brackin of Cottonwood, AL. Grandchildren, Brooke (Cory) Stewart, Taylor Hatfield, Deanna Byas, Isaac Johnson (Lindsey), Aaron Johnson (Abby), Luke Hatfield, Parker Matre, Emma Matre, Riley Matre, Mikayla Matre and Marlee Matre, Cason Steed and great-grandchildren, Eli Stewart, Emerson Daniel and Landon Hatfield.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org
