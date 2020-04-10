Martha E. Dukes (Love), 88, of Albany, GA, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her residence. Due to the Coronavirus, a private graveside funeral service will be held for the immediate family at Oak Grove Church in Moultrie, GA. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate.
Born in Colquitt County to the late Cicero and Amanda Ellis, Mrs. Dukes moved to Albany with her husband Hoyt Dukes. She retired from Albany Bowling Supplies where she worked as an embroiderer for many years. She was a member of Sherwood Baptist Church.
She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, tending her garden and spending time with her family.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother (Nonnie), sister, and friend. She will be missed by many.
Mrs. Dukes was preceded in death by her husband, Hoyt Dukes, sisters, Darline Lewis, Lanelle Goings, Charlce (Dean) Douglas, Thelma Harvey, and her brother Sonny Ellis.
Survivors include her daughter and her husband Carla and Ron Duckworth, two sisters, Opal Harrison of Moultrie, GA and Rita Curles of Pelham, GA, three grandchildren, Shelly Harrell (Riley), Lauren Taunton (Jonathan), and Logan Duckworth, and three great-children, Lacie, Asher, and Emree Harrell, all of Albany, GA.
The family would like to thank the nurses and CNA's at Willison Hospice House for their tender care of Mrs. Dukes.
Those desiring may make contributions to the Wilson Hospice House, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA 31707.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 31721
(229) 435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
