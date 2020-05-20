Martha Ann Frazier, 88, of Albany, GA, died May 18, 2020 at the Willson Hospice House. Funeral services will be held at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Billy Hanna and Rev. Kathy Israel-McLeod will officiate. Interment will follow in Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Mrs. Frazier was born on June 15, 1931 to Dan and Mattie Truluck Kinney in Sumter, SC. She graduated from Sumter High School and met her future husband, John. They moved to Albany, GA in 1974and she was employed with the Dougherty County School system as a secretary for seventeen years, retiring in 1992.
Mrs. Frazier was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church, she taught Sunday School, was a Vacation Bible School leader and a member of the Christian Laborers Sunday School Class. She also held various positions in various Ladies Auxiliaries including Past President of the Scottish Rite Ladies Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Frazier, her brothers, Charles Kinney and Jimmy Kinney and a sister, Betty Covington. Survivors include her son, John Anderson "Andy" Frazier and his wife, Stancie Wingate Frazier of Mitchell County, GA, her grandchildren, Brandi Frazier Coker and her husband, Josh of Sumner, GA and Lillian Wingate and her husband, Mickel of Statesboro, GA, her great-grandchildren, Joshua Coker, Jr., Bailey Coker, Tyler Hudson and Johnathan McDonald, her siblings, Eleanor Bradham of Hudson Oaks, TX, Susan Driggers of Sumter, SC, a sister-in-law, Jackie Kinney of Scottsdale, AZ, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Those desiring may make contributions to The Scottish Rite Valley of Albany, 2800 N. Jefferson St., Albany, GA, 31701 or to the Willson Hospice House, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA, 31707
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.