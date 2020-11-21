Martha Grace Watson, 76, of Leesburg, died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
Graveside funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 24 at Cool Springs Church Cemetery.
Born November 7, 1944 in Lakeland, FL, Mrs. Watson was the daughter of the late Bobby Beck and Lettie Evelyn McCook Beck. She was preceded in death by siblings, Gene Beck, James Beck, Oscar Beck, Jerry Beck, and Dorothy Nell Beck. Mrs. Watson was a caregiver and a member of Cairo Freewill Baptist Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Sendy Potts (Conrad) of Leesburg; a son, Heath Watson (Sara) of Preston; a brother, Lonnie Beck of Sale City; two sisters, Mary Chapman of Camilla and Sheila Beck of Norman Park; four grandchildren, Whitley Davis (Jon), Natalie Watson, Savanna Watson, Bailey Burke; one great grandchild, Bryleigh Davis; her children's father, William B. Watson of Richland.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
