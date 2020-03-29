Martha Holland Cox died peacefully at home on March 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 3, 1948 in Hawkinsville, GA to Frank and Eva Holland. When she was around two years old, they moved to Perry, GA where she grew up and went to school. She was very active in powder puff football and was a majorette in high school. Upon graduation, she went to the University of Georgia where she was a member of the Phi Mu sorority and majored in education. There, she also met the love of her life, Cader B. Cox, III. They married after she graduated, and she taught school in Bethlehem, Georgia before moving to Camilla with Cader and taking a job teaching at Westwood Schools. She later retired from teaching to become the executive assistant to Cader at Riverview Plantation. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Eva Holland. She is survived by her beloved husband, Cader, her children Holly (and husband Cliff), Cadie (and husband Jay), and Cader IV (and wife Heather), and seven grandchildren: Holden and Harrison Cooper, Nate, Keaton, and Eva Kirbo, and Caroline and C.B. Cox. She is also survived by her brother Frank Holland (and wife Sally) and sister Marilyn Harris (and husband Clark). She was a much-loved member of her family, church, and community and will be greatly missed. She will be buried at a private graveside service, and a celebration of life will be planned later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hopeful Baptist Church Memorial Trust Fund, 2740 River Road, Camilla, GA 31730 or Integrity Cares (hospice), 303 E. Shotwell St., Bainbridge, GA 39817.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
