Martha Houston Everson, 93, of Albany, died Thursday, April 22, 2021 at her residence.
A native of Early County, Mrs. Everson lived in Colquitt with her late husband O. B Everson until they moved to Albany in 1987. She was retired from the office at Sears and was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church of Albany, GA.
A lifetime, faithful member of the Free Will Baptist denomination, she held many local, district, state and national leadership roles. She had a love for missions and typed lengthy letters, lovingly called "Martha's Epistles", to missionaries around the world to update them on denominational news from the states.
A devoted prayer warrior and student of the Bible, she taught Sunday School for many years. Her special love was the children's ministry. She established Children's Church at Macedonia Free Will Baptist and Colquitt Free Will Baptist churches. She also trained other churches in beginning a Children's Church ministry.
As a volunteer at schools her children attended, she served in whatever role was needed, from PTA President to picking and canning vegetables for the school lunchroom. Her volunteer work throughout the community was varied and included many unknown personal acts of kindness wherever she saw a need.
Many will remember her gift of hospitality and her personal ministry of mentorship and encouragement to others. She enjoyed learning new things. After joining the Garden Club, she made floral arrangements for church and for people who were house bound.
She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt. She loved relating tales of family history and the past; (no matter who you were, she considered you family.)
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents Beauchamp and Grace Houston, sister Esther Mae (James) Everson, and son-by-marriage W. T. Henry.
Survivors include her children: Jean (Terry) Lambert, Woodstock, GA; Ruth Henry, Albany; Bernard (Carole Ann) Everson, Hendersonville, TN; Larry (Kim) Everson, Albany.
Grandchildren: Jay (Beth) Lambert, Woodstock, GA; Lea Henry (Greg Manning), Leesburg; Bo (Kate) Henry, Albany; Kristin (Adam) Culpepper, Albany; Tre' (Lindy) Everson, Franklin, TN; Ben (Amanda) Everson, Hendersonville, TN; Volree (Nick) Wade, Fort Mill, SC; Ashlee Everson Gibson, Pell City, AL.
Great Grandchildren: Jackson, Kayla, Emma, and Olivia Lambert, Woodstock, GA; Hank and Sam Henry, Albany; Caughey and Henry Culpepper, Albany; Elizabeth Everson and Laney, Ashlynn, and Drew Burns, Franklin, TN; Maddie Everson, Hendersonville, TN; Cooper, Parker, Blakely, and Bennett Wade, Fort Mill, SC; Everlee Gibson and Houston Burnham, Pell City, AL.
Nieces, nephews, and numerous cousins also survive. The family would like to thank her loving caregivers Judie, Marie, and Renita.
Memorials may be made to Children's Ministry at First Free Will Baptist Church, 420 N Westover Blvd., Albany, GA. 31707; Children's Ministry at Colquitt Free Will Baptist Church, PO Box 5, Colquitt, GA 39837; or Integrity Hospice, 611 N Jefferson, Albany, GA 31701.
Visitation with family and friends will be at 10:00 am on Monday, April 26, 2021 at First Free Will Baptist Church, 420 N Westover Blvd., Albany, GA. Her funeral service will follow at 11:00. Interment will be at 3:00 PM in Colquitt City Cemetery, US 27, Colquitt, GA. The memorial service will be livestreamed at ffwbcalbany.org
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.