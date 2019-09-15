Martha Sadler Manoll, died Saturday, September 7, 2019. Born in Albany, GA, she was the daughter of the late William and Pearl Goodman Sadler and was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Roy Edward Manoll, Jr. While living in Albany, Martha worked as a secretary at Albany High School. Survivors include her son and daughter in law, Roy and Deborah Manoll of Athens; brothers, Jack T. Sadler and Steve Sadler and two grandchildren, Bo Manoll and Lilly Manoll. Private services will be held.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 49309, Athens, Georgia 30604 or www.cfnega.org; to the Oconee County Senior Center, 23 N Main Street, Watkinsville, GA 30677; or to St. Mary's Hospice House, 1230 Baxter St., Athens, GA 30606 or at https://www.stmarysathens.org/ways-to-give/donate/.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
