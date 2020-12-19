Martha Williams Sanders, 85, of Cuthbert, GA passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in her daughter's residence. Memorial services will be conducted at a later date in Virginia due to Covid 19.
Martha was born on March 18, 1935 in Pembroke, VA the daughter of the late Edgar H. and Julia Grace Stiff Williams. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, Aunt and friend. She was an active member of the Cuthbert United Methodist Church, known for being a wonderful baker. Her coconut pie was treasured by family and friends. She retired from Andrew College where she was much more than the switch board operator. She always greeted each student with a kind word and a piece of candy. She was an avid sports fan. There was no greater supporter of the Georgia Bulldogs. She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Pat Farrow and a brother, Edgar H. Williams, Jr.
Survivors include a daughter, Bonnie (Herbert) Lindsey of Leesburg, GA, a son, Richard N. (Ann) Marshall of Tuscaloosa, AL, son-in-law, Jerry Farrow of Ft. Gaines, 4 sisters, Ethel (Bob) Ropp, Margaret Stowers, Connie Kramer and Alice Dowdy, sister-in-law, Dot Williams and 2 brothers, Thomas (Loretta) Williams and Jerry (Snooky) Williams all of Virginia along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Jocelyn, Selena, Veronica and Katrina of Albany Hospice for the loving care shown to our Mother.
Memorials may be made to the Cuthbert United Methodist Church at P. O. Box 449 Cuthbert, GA 39840 or to the Willson Hospice House at 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA 31707.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
