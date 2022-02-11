Martha Sauls, 80, of Shellman, GA passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022, in the Medical Center Barbour in Eufaula. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, in Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Carson Chambless and Rev. Jackie Williams officiating.
Martha was born on Dec. 17, 1941, in Parrott, GA the daughter of the late Waymon and Martha Yanson Wills. She was a high school graduate, a retired retail clerk for A&P Grocery in Forest Park, Ga. and was a member of Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, 5 brothers, John Wills, Lloyd Wills, Raymond Wills, Jackie Wills and Louis Wills and a great grandchild, Brooklyn Leonard.
Survivors include her husband, Steve Sauls of Shellman, 2 sons, Kimbell (Sheila) Sauls of Morrow, Ga and Timothy (Dawn) Sauls of McDonough, GA, 2 daughters, Elizabeth (David) Lee of Pembroke, GA and Cynthia (Rick) Fox of McDonough, GA, 4 brothers, Richard Wills, George (Elaine) Wills, Alfred Wills, and Samuel Wills all of Dawson, GA, 4 sisters, Barbara Jean Preston of Newton, GA, Sarah (Richard) Brown of Albany, GA, Margie (Ronnie) Roland of Dothan, AL and Ruth Wills of Dawson, GA, 4 grandchildren, Shannon Turner, Jordyn Leonard, Shane Sauls and Summer Sauls, 3 great grandchildren, Caleb Sauls, Karrah Turner and Wyatt Sauls and 3 adopted grandchildren, Gabriel Rice, Gracen Rice and Garrison Rice.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bethlehem Free Will Baptist Church in care of June Howard at P. O. Box 271 Shellman, GA 39886. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Lunsford Funeral Home.
