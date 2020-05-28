Martha Sonnedecker
Albany, GA
Martha Sonnedecker
Martha E. Sonnedecker, 89 of Albany GA, peacefully joined her husband of 67 years, Harry Sonnedecker in Heaven and our Lord on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her residence.
Martha was born Jan. 30, 1931 to the late Tully and Mildred (Keltz) Dravenstott and was a 1949 graduate of Creston High School. On Feb. 1, 1951 she married the love of her life, Harry Sonnedecker who preceded her in death on March 6, 2018. In 1967 after residing in Wadsworth OH, they moved to Albany GA where Martha worked for Dougherty County for 20 years before retiring. She was a member of Porterfield United Methodist Church in Albany.
She is survived by her 3 children; Dean (Judy) Sonnedecker of Powder Springs, GA, Susan (David) Overbey of Albany, GA and Gary (Beverly) Sonnedecker of Evans GA and 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is also survived by 6 sisters and 2 brothers; Bertha Smith, Lois Fleck, Tootie Williams,Sissy Hackworth, Bertie Redinger, Sandra (Jim) Moore, Earl (Donna) Dravenstott and Harold Dravenstott all of Ohio.
Friends may call Saturday, May 30th from 5-7 p.m. at Murray Funeral Home in Creston, OH where services will be held Sunday, May 31st at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Creston Maple Mound Cemetery. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com
MURRAY FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.
Creston, OH
