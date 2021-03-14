Martha Wofford HodgesBrinson, GAMartha Wofford Hodges, 92, of Brinson, GA died 3/14/2021 in Albany, GA, Ivey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- Mother and daughter accused of accessing student accounts to rig homecoming court vote
- Ammon Bundy won't wear mask in courthouse so judge has him arrested for failure to appear
- A small plane crashes into a car on a Florida road leaving two dead and two seriously injured
- A substitute teacher living in his car got a birthday surprise of $27,000 from a former student
Home
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1
2BR/1BA, NW Albany, Recent pdates, $400/dep $625/mo, Call…
Free
FOR SALE: 6 Amp Battery Charger, $15 Craftsman Edger/Trim…
Home
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3
904 Rosedale Ave, 4BR/3BA with Mother-in-law ste, CH&…
Most Popular
Articles
- Calhoun County girls basketball wins first state championship
- Ralph S. Rosenberg
- SMITH: Georgia's Matthew Boling well on his way to track and field fame
- Caught on camera: Violent attackers ambush young women at Atlanta gas station
- More schools are preparing to open as coronavirus cases drop and vaccinations rise
- Stimulus payments will start going out this weekend
- Tift doctors give from the HEART to Tift Regional Medical Center
- 'Big decision': Albany City Commission to take up issue of privatizing garbage collection
- AUSTIN SCOTT: Coke wants reparations; COVID relief bill delivers
- Bill to end no-excuse mail-in votes, boost voter ID clears Senate
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: 3 bedroom Albany home in Merry Acres West includes private office space for telecommuting
- PHOTOS: Calhoun County girls basketball wins first state championship
- Presidential names ranked by their current popularity
- How much caffeine is in 10 types of drinks
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — March 8
- Best place to raise a family in every state
- ON THE MARKET: 6 bedroom Lee County home features lake view, pecan trees, and salt water pool
- Best value public colleges in America
- ON THE MARKET: Custom built Albany home in Byron Plantation features 2 tankless water heaters
- PHOTOS: Albany State University football team spring practice
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.