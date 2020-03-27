Sis. Martha Lee Woodson Smith, 92, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Reverend David Lockett will officiate.
Sis. Smith leaves to cherish her memory: three daughters, Janice Jackson of Chicago, IL, Ruth Walker of Jacksonville, FL, and Brenda Gilyard of Albany, GA; eight sons, Nathaniel Woodson of Rochester, NY, Roosevelt (Minnie) Woodson of Jersey City, NJ, John Smith of Dawson GA, Johnny Lee (Val) Smith of Miami, FL, Charlie (Rose) Smith of Miramar, FL, Reverend J.C. (Dean) Jones of Dawson, GA, and David Smith and Terry Smith, both of Jacksonville, FL; two brothers: Deacon Arthur Lee (Linda) Woodson of Albany GA, and Deacon Harold (Mattie) Woodson of Lee County, GA; one sister, Geraldine Seay of Dawson, GA; four sistesr-in-law, Mary Lou Woodson and Essie Bronner, both of Dawson, GA, Martha Toomer of Sasser, GA, and Dorothy Long Woodson of Somerest, NJ; two goddaughters, Debbie Wilson and Shirley Clark; one Godson, Monroe Clark, Her special friends, Ethel Willis, Rena Young, Louise Sherman, Ira Goshay, and Willie Mae Dydell, 36 grandchildren, 83 great grandchildren, 23 great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
