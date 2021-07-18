Martin Bertram "Bert" Wagnon, 72, of Albany, GA passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Memorial services will be conducted on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 3:00 pm at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church. Father Nick Roosevelt will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Bert was born in Americus, GA, in 1948, to the late Webster and Kathryn Wagnon. He was a graduate of America's High School and received a bachelor degree from Georgia Southwestern University and master's degree in Education from Georgia State University. He honorably served in the United States Army in the Airborne from 1969 to 1976. Bert worked in the field of education during his whole career, serving with as a Field Director for the Florida Teaching Profession (FTP) in Panama City, Florida until 1986 and then the same position with the Georgia Association of Educators (GAE) in Albany, Georgia until his retirement in 2008.
He is survived by his wife Joyce Harrell Wagnon, two sons John Wagnon and his wife Jessica of Lee County, GA, and Daniel Wagnon and his wife Ali of Tallahassee, FL, five grandchildren Kaitlyn Yarbrough, Davis Wagnon, Savannah Wagnon, Ben Wagnon, and Brooks Wagnon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the memory of Bert Wagnon to the charity of your choice.
