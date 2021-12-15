...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/
TONIGHT TO 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...All of southeast Alabama, southwestern Georgia, the
Florida panhandle and western Florida Big Bend.
* WHEN...From late tonight through mid morning Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&
Marty Lamar Joiner, 59, of Lee County, died Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at his home.
His memorial service will be 4:00 PM Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Josh Copron will officiate.
A native of Dothan, AL, Marty retired form M&M Mars after 38 years. He was active in fitness and spin classes, working in his yard and was into cars, especially his Corvette.
He was preceded in death by his father, Emmett Joiner and his brother, Mathew Clay Joiner.
Survivors include his daughter, Anna Fraser (Zane), Austin Joiner (Kendall), grandchildren, Kipton Fraser, Kashlyn Fraser, Kamdyn Rae Joiner, mother, Paulette Arrington, sister, Marsha Joiner Miller (Jim) and nephew, Patrick Miller.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 3:00 to 4:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring please make memorials ALD Foundation, 241 Camden St, Slidell, LA 70461.
