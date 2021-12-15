Marty Lamar Joiner, 59, of Lee County, died Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at his home.

His memorial service will be 4:00 PM Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Josh Copron will officiate.

A native of Dothan, AL, Marty retired form M&M Mars after 38 years. He was active in fitness and spin classes, working in his yard and was into cars, especially his Corvette.

He was preceded in death by his father, Emmett Joiner and his brother, Mathew Clay Joiner.

Survivors include his daughter, Anna Fraser (Zane), Austin Joiner (Kendall), grandchildren, Kipton Fraser, Kashlyn Fraser, Kamdyn Rae Joiner, mother, Paulette Arrington, sister, Marsha Joiner Miller (Jim) and nephew, Patrick Miller.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 3:00 to 4:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.

Those desiring please make memorials ALD Foundation, 241 Camden St, Slidell, LA 70461.

