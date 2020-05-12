Marvin Bruce Banister, 77, of Albany, GA died May 9, 2020 at the Willson Hospice House. Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 AM at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Norman Denney will officiate. Friends are welcome to attend and social distancing will be required.
Marvin was born on May 18, 1942 in Albany, GA to the late Jason Alexander and Milbrie Pinkston Banister. He was a lifelong resident of Albany, GA and graduated from Albany High School in 1960 and attended Rollins College. Marvin was employed as Chief Industrial Engineer for twenty six years at Bob's Candies until 1998, when he opened Renu-it Tub and Tile Refinishers, which he owned and operated until 2017 when he retired.
Marvin was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and held dual membership in Walter Dancer Lodge # 115 of Colquitt, GA and Albany Lodge # 24 F & AM. He was a perpetual member and Past Master of Monument Lodge # 741 F & AM. He was a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason in the Valley of Albany and York Rite Mason and Past Commander, a member of KYCH, a member of Georgia Priory and a member of the Red Cross of Constantine. Marvin was also a member of The Order of The Eastern Star Crepe Myrtle Chapter # 163, a member of Hasan Shriners and the Royal Order of Jesters # 195 of Albany, GA. Marvin was a Ham Radio operator (K4PGY) He enjoyed fishing with his sons and traveling with his wife Grace.
Survivors include his wife, Grace Kimbrell Jenkins Banister of Albany, GA, his children, David Banister (Lisa) of Dothan, AL, and Leah Braswell (Chuck) of Cape Girardeau, MO, his step children, Jerry Jenkins (Janel), Johnny Jenkins (Malisa) all of Albany, GA, Joel Jenkins (Aimee) of Tifton, GA and Jason Jenkins (Ginger) of Macon, GA, sixteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, which he affectionately called the "important people."
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions in memory of Marvin to Shriners Hospitals for Children c/o the Hasan Shriners Transportation Fund, 1822 Palmyra Rd., Albany, GA, 31701 or to St. Jude's Hospital for Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 31721
(229) 435-5657
