Marvin Harris DeVane, Sr., 86, of Cuthbert passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in the Patterson Hospital in Cuthbert. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in the Rehoboth Baptist Church Cemetery near Shellman with Rev. Paul Buckhiester officiating.
Mr. DeVane was born on January 3, 1933 in Cuthbert the son of the late Hoyt Myrick and Cecil Harden DeVane. He graduated in 1950 from the Shellman High School, was an Army Veteran, a Randolph County Farmer and a member of the Shellman United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Sons of the Confederacy and a broad member of the Randolph County Farm Bureau. He worked on the railroad in the early part of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Marvin Harris DeVane, Jr. and a brother, Loy Cecil DeVane.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Dania Solis DeVane of Cuthbert, 3 daughters, Yvonne (Darrell) Miller, Maria (Tim) Milliron and Roxanne DeVane, a son, Andy DeVane all of Cuthbert, 2 sisters, Mary Hoytense Georgiades of Tallahassee and Carol Taylor of Atlanta, 5 grandchildren, Jenna (Joe Settles) Washington, Loy DeVane, Devan McCarter, Dana McCarter and Macie Milliron and 3 great grandchildren, Chance Washington, Jerri Sue Washington and Chevy Washington.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Lunsford Funeral Home in Cuthbert.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
