Mr. Marvin "Don" DeReus, USAF Retired, 86, of Albany, passed away at his home on Friday, January 1, 2021.
He was born October 26, 1934 in Pella, Iowa to the late Jacobie Van DerVeer. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Albany, American Legion Post 30 and the Albany Moose Lodge #1285.
Mr. DeReus attended school in Waukegan, Illinois and then served in the U.S. Air Force from his enlistment in 1952 until his retirement as Master Sergeant in 1973, where he served during the Cuban Missile Crisis and two tours of Vietnam. He worked with the U.S. Postal Service as a maintenance engineer from 1975 until his retirement in 1996. Mr. DeReus enjoyed golf and spending time with his family and his veteran friends. He was very humble, supportive and caring to all his friends and especially his family.
Mr. DeReus is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marie DeReus, whom he met and married Mar 17, 1957 while stationed at Turner Air Force Base in Albany, GA; three sons Michael D. DeReus, Robert E. DeReus (Judy) all of Albany and Steven O. DeReus (Shannon) of Leesburg. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, several nieces and nephews, sister-in-law Margaret A. Bridges (Winterville, GA) and a half-sister Pat Fee (Dennis) of Knoxville, Iowa.
The family will have a funeral service Monday 11:00AM at Crown Hill Mausoleum Chapel. Pastor Gerry Dorre and Dr. Jerry Kennedy will be officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before service. Please follow all CDC guidelines.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Wounded Warrior Project.
You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mr. DeReus by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
