Marvin L. Fletcher, 70, died on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany. The funeral will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Dawson First Baptist Church with Pastor Bill Parker officiating.
Marvin was born on September 8, 1948 in Randolph County, Georgia. He was the son of the late Richard Alvin Fletcher and Mrs. Josie Bridges Fletcher. He lived most of his life in Terrell County, graduated from Terrell High School in 1966 and attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton. He was a farmer most of his life in row crops and livestock. He lived and worked in Cordele and Thomasville for several years. He returned to Terrell County in 1999 to make his home and work the family farm. More recently he worked with Short Insurance Group of Albany.
He was a member of Eager Avenue Grace Church in Albany and a former member of the Dawson First Baptist Church. He was very active in volunteer work at both The Anchorage in Lee County and Dawson Health & Rehabilitation in Dawson.
Survivors include his wife, Janet Carter Fletcher of Dawson; mother, Josie Bridges Fletcher of Dawson, two sons, Mark Fletcher (Pam) of Dawson and Brian Fletcher of Terrell County, two daughters, Cori Fletcher and Babs Baldwin (Matthew) both of Leesburg, a brother, Wayne Fletcher (Judy) of Sasser, and 12 Grandchildren: Fletcher Family, Blake, Logan, Gregory, Bailee, and Brock; Baldwin Family: Nathan, Jeremy, Emma, Ava, Micah, Ethan and Ruth.
Memorials may be made to The Anchorage, 162 Hampton Lane, Leesburg, GA 31763.
Harvey Funeral Home of Dawson in charge of arrangements.
