Mr. Marvin Harold Campbell, 91, of Worth County, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, in Tallahassee, FL.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Friday, January 29, 2021, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Mitchell County. Pastor Ricky Griner will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with military honors. The family will visit with friends one hour before the service at the church.
Born August 9, 1929, in Loughman, FL, Mr. Campbell was the son of the late William R. and Louise Lyons Campbell. He served his country in The United States Army and worked for many years as a heavy equipment mechanic. He loved old cars and tractors, but most of all he loved God and his family. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church for many years.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Eleanor Campbell of Worth County; son, Kenneth Marvin Campbell of Ashburn; daughter, Marcia Dianne Bennett of Big Springs, TX; four grandchildren, Scott, Josh, Justin, and Chad and two great-grandchildren, Travis and Isaiah.
