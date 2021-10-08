Mr. Marvin Lawrence Byrum, 80, of Baconton, peacefully passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at his home.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, October 11, 2021, at Hall and Hall Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 12, 2021, in the Doerun Cemetery with Rev. Herbert Waid officiating. Born June 28, 1941, in Norfolk, VA, Mr. Byrum was the son of the late, Norman and Annie Byrum. He retired from Coca-Cola after 26 years and in his free time enjoyed cutting his grass and keeping up his yard. He was a member of Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church and will be remembered as a loving Christian man who loved God, and his family most of all. In addition to his parents, Mr. Byrum was preceded in death by his 14-year-old son, Jesse Byrum; 2 brothers, J.T. Byrum and Norman Byrum; and sister, Sue Byrum. Survivors include his beloved wife of 50 years, Sara Faye Gill Byrum; children, Marvin L. Byrum, Jr. and Laura of Tallassee, AL, and Wayne Jarvis Key, Jr. and Bernice of Hendersonville, N.C.; 2 sisters, Anne and Ardie; grandchildren, Kristina, Danielle, Robert, and Jason; and great-grandchildren, Matthew, Nathan, Chloe, and Noah.
