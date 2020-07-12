Marvine Calhoun Wilkerson, 95, of Albany, GA died July 9, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, July 14, 202 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Face mask and social distancing will be respected. Interment will follow at 3:00 p.m. in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Wilcox Co., GA. Born in Turner Co., GA, Mrs. Wilkerson had resided in Albany, GA since 1952. She was a World War II bride and worked at Robins Air Force Base as a machinist ("Rosie Riveter") and later in life at Coats and Clark. She was life time Baptist by faith and loved her church family at Albany Gospel Chapel. She was a mother of seven children and was always cooking, canning, quilting and sewing clothes. She was best known for her home-made fried apple tarts. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, her husband, Herbert Wilkerson, son-in-law, Hubert Whitaker and a son, Freddie Lee Wilkerson. Survivors include three daughters, Linda M. Moag (Ken), Macklin Little (Jim) and Wanda Whitaker all of Albany, GA, two sons, Paul Wilkerson (Cindy), Ducson, LA and Steve Wilkerson (Terry), Albany, GA, grandchildren, Randy Wilkerson, Wendy Wilkerson, Miranda Baucom (Matt), Herb Moag (Heidi), Lee Wilkerson (Christy), Renae Wilkerson, Lisa Cournoyer (Marc), Johnathan Moag (Nicole), great grandchildren, Kailey Wilkerson, Jones Baucom, Smith Baucom, Kellar Baucom, Mitch Moag, Mikayla Moag, Genevieve Cournoyer, Angeline Cournoyer, John Moag, Sierra Moag, Kenneth Moag, Emily Wilkerson and Cooper Wilkerson. To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
