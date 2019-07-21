Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Abbott, 77, of Albany, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 22, in the chapel of Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home of Leesburg. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Mrs. Abbott will be laid to rest at Oakland Cemetery in Byromville.
Born November 23, 1941, in Worth County, Mrs. Abbott was the daughter of the late Leonard and Willie Mae Renew Rogers. She was a loving homemaker who loved God and her family more than anything. She loved to read her Bible and was a member of Kinchafoonee Baptist Church of Leesburg.
Survivors include her children, Mary Louise Williams of Albany, James Edward Abbott of Albany, Betty Centerfitt (Don) of Oliver Springs TN, Dorothy Mae Clemmons of Albany, William David Abbott (Donna) of Lee County and Elizabeth Michelle Abbott of Worth County; 3 sisters, Tina McCubbins of Putney, Jeanette Miller of Lee County and Marie Parker of Albany; 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Abbott was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Abbott and son, Dwayne Abbott.
