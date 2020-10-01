Services for Mary Alice Hastey Bolton, who died September 30, after a short illness, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, with the Reverend Currie Spoon officiating. She was residing in Magnolia Manor in Americus.
Daughter of Henry and Johnnie Holley Hastey, Mrs. Bolton grew up on a farm in Seminole County, later moving to Donalsonville, attending Seminole County High School. She attended Georgia State College and Georgia Southwestern College and began her teaching career in Home Economics at Terrell County High School. She served as Assistant Principal and Principal at Carver Elementary School in Terrell County where she continued until her retirement.
Mrs. Bolton taught Sunday School at First Baptist Church in Dawson for many years. An avid gardener, she took pride in her beautiful rose garden at her home and growing impatiens enjoyed by her entire neighborhood.
Survivors include her daughter, Tonya Bolton Steele, (David); grandchildren Mary Claire and Kathryn; sisters Helen Doster (David); Jean Hayes Hastey; brother Edward Hastey (Nell) brother-in-law Jerry Bolton (Anne); and numerous nieces and nephews. Her husband Ben Bolton preceded her in death.
