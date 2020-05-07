Americus, GA
Mary Alma Wills
Mrs. Mary Alma Black Wills, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.
Private funeral services will be held at Macedonia Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Orr and Rev. Raymond Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life memorial service is to be held at a later date when it is safe to do so.
Born November 13, 1927 in Preston, she was a daughter of the late Liston Black and the late DeAlva Everett Black. Mrs. Wills was a homemaker and a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. She enjoyed fishing and working with her flowers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Wills. Survivors include her children: Kenny Wills (Kenia) and Reva Barge; and grandchildren: Nathaniel Wills, Cruz Wills, Joseph Barge, and Sara Barge.
The family asks that flowers be omitted, and that for those wishing to do so, memorial contributions be made to Macedonia Baptist Church, 5716 Macedonia Church Road, Preston, GA 31824; or to Georgia Baptist Children's Home, 505 Water Works Road, Palmetto, GA 30268; or to Georgia Sheriffs Youth Home, 2048 Youngs Mill Road, LaGrange, GA 30241.
