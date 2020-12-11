Mrs. Mary Ann "Sandy" Allen Caldbeck, 75, of Leesburg, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 11, 2020, after battling a rare from of cancer for the past four years.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday evening at Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home in Leesburg. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Lakeside Baptist Church. Rev. Ken Chancellor and Rev. Andrew Kornegay will officiate. Following the service, Mrs. Caldbeck will be laid to rest in the Leesburg Cemetery.
Born July 24, 1945, in Eastman, GA, Mrs. Caldbeck was the daughter of the late Rhy Bland and Lewis Willis of Chula. She was raised in Albany by her mother Rhy Bland Allen and John E. Allen. She graduated from Albany High School in 1963, after which she went to college at South Georgia College in Douglas. She later moved to Memphis, TN where she worked for the Mid-South Division Clairol Inc. She met her prince charming, William E. Caldbeck, in Memphis, TN and returned to Leesburg, GA in 1980 where they made their home and raised their family in Christian love. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Leesburg, and later for thirty years was a faithful member of Lakeside Baptist Church. She was employed by the Lee County Board of Education, she was a charter member and officer in the Lee County Women's Club, and a member of the Lee County Library Board. Later she worked for the family real-estate business in Albany, Allen Reality. She never sat still, she always had so much to do and enjoyed every minute. She loved playing piano for children's church, teaching Sunday school to children and youth. She was a loving Christian mother who cared well for her family and loved everyone. For 50 years she always had a book to read, searched for antiques, enjoyed shelling peas, loved to trace her ancestry, help others with their genealogy and how to understand DNA, and searching for family graves. She received so much joy from playing piano at Wynfield Park in Albany and leading Bible studies for the residents there.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Caldbeck was preceded in death by her husband of forty years, William Eugene Caldbeck; brother, Joe Allen and granddaughter, Anna Bland.
Survivors include her daughter, Anna Rebecca Caldbeck and Tom of Leesburg; son, John "Chuck" Caldbeck of Albany; granddaughter, Kelly Parker of Leesburg; brothers, Bob Allen and Cheryl of Hotchton, GA, Bill Allen and Pam of Albany, John E. Allen of Washington, DC, and Eddie Willis and Kitty of FitzGerald; sister, Linda Willis Medders and Eddie of Sylvester; a close cousin, Pamela Bonser; beloved niece, Candace Allen Olney and Jason and several other nieces and nephews that she dearly loved.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Leesburg children's ministry where her granddaughter attends or Lakeside Baptist Church children's ministry.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.josephwjones.com.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home of Leesburg was given the honor to serve the Caldbeck family.
