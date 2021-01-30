Mary Ann Royal, 70, of Lee County, GA, died January 30, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Morris Harpe will officiate. Social distancing will be required and masks will be provided. Interment will follow in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery in Crisp County.
Mary Ann was a native of Manchester, NH and grew up and graduated from High School there. She moved to Atlanta, GA as an adult and lived there until moving to Albany, GA. Mary Ann worked as a CNA at Nightingale Home Health until her retirement. She had lived in Lee County, GA since 2010 and loved to shop and fish. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Michael Gaebler.
Survivors include her husband, Tony Royal of Lee County, GA, a son Jeff Gaebler and a daughter Missy (Chris) Dahn all of Sylvester, GA, a step-daughter, Kelly Royal of Putney, GA, a sister, Diane (Gene) Walker of Jacksonville, FL, her grandchildren, Kayleigh (Emmett) Brooks, Christopher Gaebler, Will (Mary) Grimes all of Sylvester, GA, Jonathon Gaebler of Opp AL., step-granddaughter, Kimmy Dixon of Putney, GA, step-grandson, Anthony Goodman, Dothan AL., and a great-grandson, Bryson Grimes of Sylvester, GA, and extended children, Dana Ammons and Sheila Rainey.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM before the service on Wednesday at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
