Mary Ann Shaw, 71, wife of the late James L. Shaw Sr. of Sylvester, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Born December 20, 1948 in Gastonia, North Carolina, she was the daughter of Robert F. and Earlene Brown.
Mrs. Shaw originated from Gastonia, North Carolina and worked as a Country Music Singer touring the United States and Canada in the 1980's. She made several records with local Publisher Wooden Nickel Records.
She is survived by her three children Monica Shaw Knight and grandson Madison S. Knight, son: James L. Shaw Jr., and grandsons Kaleb D. Shaw, and James K. Shaw, son: Basil R. Shaw, and grandchildren Alison Shaw Holcombe and Basil R. Shaw Jr. and brother Buddy Shaw.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her sister Patsy Brown Lamb.
The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, Dec 3rd at the residence of Mr. & Mrs. James L. Shaw, Jr., 167 Willow Lake Dr., Leesburg.
