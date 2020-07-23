Funeral services for Mary Ann Simpson, 82, of Pelham will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00AM at Union Grove Baptist Church. Rev. Doug Hall will officiate and interment will be in Mt Olive Baptist Church Cemetery. Born July 20, 1938 in Hopeful she was the daughter of the late Tom and Thelma Mulford Godwin. Mrs Simpson passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her residence. She was a retired seamstress at Darwood MFG company and a member of Union Grove Baptist Church.She was married for 63 years to Robert L. Simpson of Pelham who survives. Other survivors include daughter, Robbie Cameron (Steve); son, Ted Simpson (Jennie); a sister Janice Poppell; grandchildren, Ginger Foster, Brandy Cameron, Jake Cameron, Justin Simpson, great grandchildren, Michael Cameron, Corey Foster, Payton Cameron, Alayna Simpson, Ava Simpson, Justin Foster, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Union Grove Baptist Church on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 6:00-8:00PM. You are asked to please observe social distancing. Services will be lived streamed on the funeral home facebook page for those who can not attend. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.willisjamersonbraswell.com Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home, Pelham
Maria Durden said:
My favorite Fashionista is sharing style tips in heaven. Auntie Shirley you will forever be our hearts...Gone But Not Forgotten.
