Brave and beautiful, Mary Anne Crow, passed away in her hometown of Camilla, Georgia on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Steadfast and strong in her faith, she was a witness to her God even while carrying the burden of Alzheimer's Disease. "Look up!" she would say, "just keeping looking up!"
Born in Albany, Georgia on December 26, 1936 to David and Minnie Bell Johnston, she was the older sister to two brothers, Ray Johnston of Albany, Georgia and Wes Johnston of Warwick, Georgia. Mary Anne was the ultimate stay at home, work in the community mother and wife. She loved decorating her home, working in her yard, and using her organizational skills to fluff up whatever cause she was devoting her time to at the moment. Working side by side with her husband of 52 years, Alva Crow, they found fulfillment in giving their time and gifts to Camilla United Methodist Church, Westwood Schools, and many local organizations that could benefit from their willingness to assist.
From an early age, she was particularly fond of the elderly, always making time in her week to visit homebound friends and local long-term care facilities. She treasured being a member of the CUMC where she worked tirelessly throughout her life serving at every opportunity. She enjoyed serving as activity director at Camilla Retirement Home where she created lasting memories for residents and their families.
Mary Anne was the quintessential entertainer. She loved hosting parties in her home and around town. She loved to dance with her husband or any body else who wanted to dance. Every occasion was a reason to celebrate, and she relished the chance to make sure it was done right.
She was a monument of love and discipline to her three children Tommy Crow(Nashville, TN), Suzanne Crow(Camilla, GA), and Luci Crow(Nashville, TN). Being a stay at home mother was her most important job, and each of them are eternally grateful for having her guidance throughout their lives. But, her ultimate joy was her grandchildren: Justin Larkin, Annabelle Larkin, Dylan Larkin, Sam Fisher, Matt Larkin, and Amber Larkin. She will be missed and loved forever by all.
Preceded in death by her husbands, Alva Crow and Tommy Ingrassia, her infant son, Stevie Ingrassia, and her parents, David and Minnie Bell Johnston, she is now living the ultimate peace surrounded by loved ones in the house of her Savior, Jesus Christ.
A graveside memorial is planned for Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Oakview Cemetery in Camilla, Georgia at 2:30pm. Family will be receiving friends after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Camilla United Methodist Church, Westwood Grandparent's Club, or the Alzheimer's Association.
