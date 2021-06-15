Mrs. Mary Arthur Brush, 87, of Albany died Wednesday June 15, 2021 at Evergreen Assisted Living Center.
Her memorial service will be held Friday 11:00AM at Kimbrell-Stern. Rev. Roy Cook will be officiating. The family will receive friends Friday one hour before service at Kimbrell-Stern.
Born in Shellman, GA, Mrs. Brush was the daughter of John Arthur and Lillie Poindexter Arthur. She was a member of Gillionville Baptist Church and was on the Flower committee at the Church. Mrs. Brush was a member of the USO.
She was preceded in death by five brothers Ozell, Sam, Allen, Jim and John Arthur; four sisters Jeanette, Janie, Evelyn and Marie Arthur.
Survivors include her son Ryan Oscar Brush and his wife Stephanie of Nashville, TN; a twin sister Martha Bearden of Albany, GA.
Those desiring please make donations to Gillionville Baptist Church, 4614 Gillionville Rd., Albany, GA or Margaret Jo Hogg AOC, 229 N. Jackson St., Albany, GA 31701.
