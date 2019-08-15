Mary Bibbs

Mrs. Mary Lue "Lois" Fowler Bibbs of Albany Ga passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services will be Saturday, August 17, 2019, 11 am at the New St James Baptist Church 947 Camp Osborne Rd Oakfield Ga.
Viewing is Friday, August 16, 2019, From 9 am until 10:30 am at Fields Funeral Home Sylvester Ga 507 W Price St Sylvester Ga 31791 and then from 12 pm until 8 pm at the New Beginning Baptist Church 209 N Monroe St Albany Ga
The family will receive friends at New Beginning Baptist Church From 6 until 7 Friday, August 16, 2019.
FIELDS FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.
