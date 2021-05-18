Mrs. Mary Bryant Sikes, 92, of Albany died Tuesday, May 18th at her daughter's home.
Her funeral service will be held at 11AM on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Byne Memorial Baptist Church with entombment at Crown Hill Mausoleum. Greg Ware and Chris Baker officiating. Visitation will precede the service at 10AM at Byne.
Born in Randolph County and raised in Bainbridge, Mrs. Sikes had lived in Albany for 72 years. She was an active member of Byne Memorial Baptist Church and the Joy Sunday School class as well as the Dirce Cooper WOM. She faithfully served for years on the bereavement committee and was honored with the Senior Saint of the Year Award. Her favorite things were being at the beach and being with her family and she made the best biscuits in the world.
Mrs. Sikes was preceded in death by her parents and 8 siblings and her beloved husband, Carr. Survivors include her daughter Patrece and husband Joe of Albany, sons Paul and wife Lana of Monroe, LA, John and wife Andrea of Irmo, SC, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great- great grandchildren, a God-child Cindy Martins of Leesburg and beloved friends Penny and Bruce Baker of Albany.
Those desiring please make memorials to Phoebe Hospice at supportphoebe.org or 320 Foundation Lane, Albany GA 31707.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.kimbrellstern.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.