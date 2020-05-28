Mary Butler
Albany, GA
Mary Elizabeth Butler
Mary Haire Butler, 83, of Albany, GA, passed away on May 26, 2020 at her home. Graveside funeral services will be held Friday at 10:00 AM at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Debbie Cone will officiate. Friends are welcome to attend and social distancing will be required.
Mrs. Butler was born on November 22, 1936 in Miller County, GA to Randolph D. Haire, Sr. and Ira Belle Hatcher Haire. She grew up in Albany, GA and graduated from Albany High School in 1954.
Early in her career, Mrs. Butler was employed as the office manager of Gardner, Willis and Sweat and had worked from home as a seamstress for forty years. She was a member of Avalon United Methodist Church and served as president of the Friendship Sunday School Class. Her children and grandchildren were her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Emily Haire Shaver, a brother Elzia Randolph Haire, a son-in-law, Robert Harrison Creel and a grandson, Tyler Brandt Creel.
Survivors include her husband, Joe G. Butler, Jr, her children, Debbie Kromminga and her husband, Dan Kromminga and her son, Joe G. "Jody" Butler III and his wife, Dianne Hall Butler all of Albany, GA, her grandchildren, Jordan (Brad) Young of Bluffton, SC, Harrison Butler of Albany, GA and Coleman Butler of Atlanta, GA, two great-grandchildren, Sawyer Young and Conner Watson, a brother, Randolph D. Haire, Jr. and his wife, Leesa of Port St. Joe, FL and several nieces and nephews.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mrs. Butler to Avalon United Methodist Church, 3018 Gillionville Rd., Albany, GA, 31721.
The family is at the residence of Debbie and Dan Kromminga, 2313 Meadowbrook Lane, Albany, GA, 31707.
Service information

May 29
Graveside Service
Friday, May 29, 2020
10:00AM
Crown Hill Cemetery
1907 Dawson Road
Albany, GA 31707
