Dawson, GA
Mary Lois Chambers
Mrs. Mary Lois Chambers, 89, departed this life on December 27, 2019, at her home. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Terrell County. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA.
She leaves to cherish her memories: seven children, Sandy Clyde, Mary Frances (Jefferson) Lofton, Sarah (Willis) Calloway, Maxine Chambers, Delois Alexander, Joe (Barbara) Chambers, and Charlie (Delores) Chambers; one sister Jessie B. Gates of White Plains, AL; one sister-in-law Rozella (Willie) Phillips of Akron, OH; one brother-in-law Tommie Hicks of Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Cherry, Marvin, Ricky, Robert, Patricia, Tony, Eddie, Cynthia, Marilyn, Willis, LeAndra, Shabreka, Jimmy III, Kathleen, Jonathan, Michael, and JaTara; godson Andrew Jenkins, Jr.; goddaughter Sis. Louise Jackson; a very close friend Memphis Marshall, Jr; cousin, George Williams; great grandchildren; great great children; families in Lanette, Layfette, and Opelika, AL; nieces; nephews; close friends; and caregiver Sandra Jackson.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
