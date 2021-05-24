Mrs. Mary Clarke Branch Shaver of Lee County left her Earthly home in the arms of her Lord and Savior on May 22, 2021 surrounded by her family. Born in Lee County, GA August 18, 1924, she was the daughter of the Late William Harrison Branch and Mary (Long) Branch.
She was married to Leonard Hobson Shaver for forty eight years and they were residents of Lee County the last forty years of their marriage. Mrs. Shaver was employed in Accounting at USMC in Albany for thirty years. Her love of animals led her into becoming an entrepreneur of breeding, selling and grooming poodles.
"Ms. Mary," as she was affectionately known by her church family, accepted Christ and was baptized at the age of nine in First Baptist Church Leesburg, Leesburg, GA. She maintained her membership until her passing. She was a member of Commodore Richard Dale Chapter NSDAR, Dougherty County United Daughters of the Confederacy Chapter #187, John Sumner Chapter Colonial Dames and National Society Magna Charta. She was always researching her ancestors and identified her first ancestor to leave London, England on the Mayflower.
She is survived by two daughters, Mary Leone (Byron) Haire of Valdosta, GA; Suzan Pamela Pearce (Charles) Hayes of Macon, GA, one son, Leonard Hobson (Jan) Shaver, Jr. of Lee County; two granddaughters Melissa Karen Haire and Deena Lynn Webb both of Lee County; one grandson, Trenton Lee Haire of Valdosta, GA; three great grandsons; one great-granddaughter; three great-great grandchildren; one sister Sara Branch Lummus of Cumming, GA.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Hobson Shaver, Sr., grandson Adam Andrew Pearce, brother William Harrison Branch, Jr., and sister Juanita Kimbrough Bailey.
Her funeral service will be held Wednesday May 26, 2021 2:00PM at First Baptist Church of Leesburg, Leesburg, GA with interment to follow at Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Bobby Harrell will be officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the Church.
You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mrs. Shaver by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
