Mary Condon

Mary Pauline (Polly) Benton Butler Condon passed away on September 28th, 2019 at the age of 87 after fighting a long battle with Alzheimer's. She had been a resident of Great Oaks Memory Garden since November, 2015 and before that lived in the Cottages of Monroe.
She was born on April 12th, 1932, to parents Henry Benton and Mary Watson in Thomas County, Ochlocknee, Georgia. She is survived by one sister, Janice Becknell. Passed brothers and sisters are Sadie Golden, Sylvia Wilson, Betty Rhodes, Charles Benton and Billy Benton.
She was married to Roger O. Butler and Bill Condon. She is survived by her children, Suzanne Thompson with her husband David, Russell Butler with his wife Kimberlee; grandchildren, Will Thompson, Clay Thompson, Andre Clark, Zach Butler and Max Butler; three great grandchildren, Grady, Sloane and Claire.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Monroe where she loved celebrating her faith in Christ as her Savior.
She received her Masters in Early Childhood Education from the University of Georgia. She retired from the State of Georgia in teaching and from the Department of Family and Children Services, Licensee and Regulation Requirement for Daycare Services.
She has numerous professional accomplishments as an advocate for children including being a state and national speaker. She was involved in the Stop Drop and Roll campaign and helped to have this promoted on Sesame Street for the fire protection of children with her second husband, Bill Condon.
Our mother loved her family times, her faith, making new friends, dancing, and all children.
Visitation will be September 30th, 2019 at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe, GA from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at the Little Ochlocknee Baptist Church Cemetery at 1:00 pm on the following day. Todd Ware from the First Baptist Church of Monroe will be officiating.
The family has respectfully requested any donations to be made in her name for a cure of Alzheimer's or any flowers to be sent to the residents in the Great Oaks facility in Monroe in her honor.
Meadows Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
