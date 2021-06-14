Mary Ellen Duke, 82, of Shellman, GA passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in The Fellowship Home in Cuthbert. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in the Shellman Eastview Cemetery with Dr. Henry Harbuck officiating.
Mrs. Duke was born on March 6, 1939, in Tazewell, GA the daughter of the late William (Bill) Henry and Pauline Icard Harbuck. She was a graduate of Marion County High School where she was a Majorette. She attended Georgia Southwestern University and loved to play the Saxophone. She was a retired Rural Mail Carrier for the United State Post Office and was a member of the Shellman United Methodist Church. She started and was the owner and operator of Mary Ellen's Fried Chicken since 1980. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Howard Duke, Jr., a grandson, Wiley Clay Rice, a son-in-law, Michael Arthur Crosby, 2 sisters, Lavinia Harbuck Preston and Merrill Harbuck Moody and 2 brothers, Wiley Harbuck and Paul Harbuck.
Survivors include a son, Howard Madison "Matt" Duke of Shellman, 2 daughters, Stacie Duke (Blake) Stewart of Sasser and Teri Duke Crosby of Shellman, 3 grandchildren, Amber Lee (Larry) Litton, Briana (Ed) Lynch and Zack Lee, 3 great Granddaughters, Sophie Mae Lynch, Anna Clay Lynch and Gini Lynn Lynch
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Lunsford Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Shellman United Methodist Church at P. O. Box 85 Shellman, GA 39886.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.