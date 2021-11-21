Mary Evelyn Clark, age 94, passed away on November 20, 2021 in Thomasville. She was born on April 14, 1927 in Ridgeley, West Virginia; a daughter to the late Roy and Agnes McCullough. Mary was a graduate of Ridgeley High School. She was an Albany resident for many years and was a member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church there. Mary retired from Marine Corps Logistics Base of Albany in 1989. She volunteered many years at Neighbors in Need Soup Kitchen. Mary served "bears" for Phoebe Putney Hospital. She was also a member of the American Legion Post #30 and NARFE. Mary is survived by her daughter Lori Ritter of Thomasville, daughter-in-law Beverly White also of Thomasville; granddaughters Gillian Kruse of Niceville, FL, and Summer Ritter of Dothan, AL; grandsons Andrew Ritter and Jonathan Noe of Youngstown, FL, Robert C. Ritter of Locust Grove, GA, and Harrison Ritter of Tallahassee, FL; sister-in-law Charlotte McCullough; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, and 5 brothers. A memorial service will be arranged in the spring at Church of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Cumberland, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Neighbors in Need (2005) MLK Drive, Albany, GA 31701). Friends can visit her online tribute page at www.allenfh.com
