Fort Valley, GA-Graveside Services for Mary Evelyn Mainor Ragin are 12:00P.M., Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Willow Lake Memorial Gardens, Fort Valley. Survivors include: children, Oscar (Sharon) Ragin, Trelvis (Reginald) Sallet and Edgar (Cynthia) Ragin, Jr.; four grandchildren; and other relatives. Arrangements and services are entrusted to HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley, GA.
