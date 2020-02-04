Leesburg, Ga.
Mary Frances Evans
Mary Frances George Evans, 94, passed away February 2,2020, at her home in Leesburg. Ms. Evans was born on August 26,1925, in Brunswick, GA, to the late Clarence Emory George Sr. and Lillian Gill George. She graduated from Albany High School in 1942, and went to work for Darr Aero Tech. While working, she met and fell in love with a flight instructor, 1st Lt. Henry Raiford Evans. They eloped, and settled in Albany where they started their family; sons William (Bill) Raiford Evans, the late Robert (Bob) Evans, and daughter Sandy Evans Deiter.
She was co-Owner with her friend and business partner, Grace Jones, of Jones & Evans Income Tax & Bookkeeping Service for 40 years. Ms. Evans along with her husband, established The Clothes Basket in 1975, where she continued to work until her death.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her son, granddaughter Frances (Fran) Caroline Evans, her sister, Betty George Fordham, brother in law, Earnest Lamar Fordham, brother, Clarence (Bud) Emory George, Jr., and brother in law, George Daughtry Smith. Survivors include, her son William (Bill) Raiford Evans, Leesburg, GA, daughter Sandy Evans Deiter (Ted) Athens, GA, daughter in law, Josephine (JoJo) Smoak Evans (Rod McLaury) Destin, FL, sister Ann George Smith, Tampa, FL, and sister in law Mary Efird George, Columbia, SC. Grandchildren Julie Evans Boywer (Sam) Orlando, FL, Linsey Evans, Santa Rosa Beach, FL, Cameron (Cam) Evans Deiter (Kelsie) Dunwoody, GA, Samuel (Sam) Ray Deiter, Alpharetta, GA. Great grandchildren Evans and Caroline Bowyer, Maddox and Charley Keich, and Jack Deiter. Special nieces Linda Fordham Cauley (Marvin), Nancy Fordham Paschal (Tommy) and great niece and best friend Katie Cauley.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, at the Leesburg Cemetery. Family will receive friends immediately after the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The National Audubon Society, Audubon.org and the Willson Hospice House, 320 Foundation Ln., Albany, GA 31707.
