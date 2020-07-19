Mary Frances Giddens, 90, of Albany, GA, was called home Friday July 17, 2020. Her loving son, Tom, was with her at the time of death at her home at the Oaks at Oakland Plantation Assisted Living. She was born in Shellman, GA but lived the majority of her life in Albany, GA. She attended Albany Business College prior to getting married and was a kindergarten teacher for 20 years at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Giddens was a lifelong member of Byne Memorial Baptist Church and a faithful member of the Open Door Sunday School Class. She served on many committees in the church and enjoyed volunteering. If you knew her you loved her as she had a servant's heart and loved doing for her family and friends, but most importantly serving her Lord. Her hobbies included antiquing, gardening, sewing, and reading. She and her husband, Bob, enjoyed traveling with the Senior Citizen travel tour groups and saw much of the USA. She enjoyed spending time with her three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Survivors include her son, Tom Giddens (Carol), her son-in-law, Marshall Darrah, her granddaughters, Dr. Quinn Roper Wulff (Chris), Casey Giddens Miller (Stephen) and Kelly Giddens Lambeth (Chad), great-grandsons, Dakota Quinn Roper and Luke Thomas Miller. Numerous nieces and nephews of the Howard, Gatlin and Giddens families. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Mary Jane Gatlin, her loving husband of 65 years, Robert Olin (Bob) Giddens, her daughter, Linda Giddens Darrah and her siblings, Albert L. Gatlin, Marion Gatlin, Emory Gatlin, Walter Gatlin, H.R. Howard, Sara Howard Daniels, Ruby Thompson and Thelma Hammack. Due to COVID restrictions, the family will hold a small private service at Mathews Funeral Home at 2;00 PM on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Rev. Charlie Brown will officiate. Interment will follow in Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery. Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mrs. Giddens to Byne Memorial Baptist Church, 2832 Ledo Rd., Albany, GA, 31707. To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Frances Giddens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.