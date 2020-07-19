Mary Frances Giddens, 90, of Albany, GA, was called home Friday July 17, 2020. Her loving son, Tom, was with her at the time of death at her home at the Oaks at Oakland Plantation Assisted Living. She was born in Shellman, GA but lived the majority of her life in Albany, GA. She attended Albany Business College prior to getting married and was a kindergarten teacher for 20 years at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Giddens was a lifelong member of Byne Memorial Baptist Church and a faithful member of the Open Door Sunday School Class. She served on many committees in the church and enjoyed volunteering. If you knew her you loved her as she had a servant's heart and loved doing for her family and friends, but most importantly serving her Lord. Her hobbies included antiquing, gardening, sewing, and reading. She and her husband, Bob, enjoyed traveling with the Senior Citizen travel tour groups and saw much of the USA. She enjoyed spending time with her three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Survivors include her son, Tom Giddens (Carol), her son-in-law, Marshall Darrah, her granddaughters, Dr. Quinn Roper Wulff (Chris), Casey Giddens Miller (Stephen) and Kelly Giddens Lambeth (Chad), great-grandsons, Dakota Quinn Roper and Luke Thomas Miller. Numerous nieces and nephews of the Howard, Gatlin and Giddens families. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Mary Jane Gatlin, her loving husband of 65 years, Robert Olin (Bob) Giddens, her daughter, Linda Giddens Darrah and her siblings, Albert L. Gatlin, Marion Gatlin, Emory Gatlin, Walter Gatlin, H.R. Howard, Sara Howard Daniels, Ruby Thompson and Thelma Hammack. Due to COVID restrictions, the family will hold a small private service at Mathews Funeral Home at 2;00 PM on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Rev. Charlie Brown will officiate. Interment will follow in Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery. Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mrs. Giddens to Byne Memorial Baptist Church, 2832 Ledo Rd., Albany, GA, 31707. To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
