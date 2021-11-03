Mary Frances Addison Herndon, 82, of Cuthbert passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at her residence. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in the County Line Cemetery in Stewart County with Dr. Ben McFather officiating.
Mrs. Herndon was born on April 11, 1939, in Cuthbert the daughter of the late John Bryant and Minnie Frances Perkins Addison. She was a Teacher's Aid and a member of Faith Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jeffroe Herndon, 2 sisters, Minnie Cannon and Eleanor Harris and 2 brothers, Robert and David Addison.
Survivors include a daughter, Debra Herndon of Cheyenne, WY, 3 sons, Danny Herndon of Floresville, TX, David (Flechia) Herndon of Acworth, GA and Douglas (Mellissa) Herndon of Tucson, AZ, a sister, Judy (Lewis) Adkinson of Blue Ridge, GA and 7 grandchildren, Slaton Herndon, Elizabeth Herndon, Sara Herndon, Isabel Narvaez, Alejandro Narvaez, Jeff Herndon and John Herndon
The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Faith Baptist Church 166 S. Webster St. Cuthbert, GA. 39840.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
To plant a tree in memory of MARY HERDON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.