Mary Frances Knowles, 83, of Leesburg, GA, died September 2, 2021 at The Oaks at Oakland. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Friendship Baptist Church. Rev. Grady Morey and Rev. Mark Spraggins will officiate. Interment will follow in the Leesburg City Cemetery.
Mrs. Knowles was born in Leesburg, GA on November 21, 1937 to James and Mary Eva Varnum. She was raised in Lee County and attended school at Smithville High School. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and was active in Women's Ministries.
She married Fred Knowles in 1954 and together they owned and operated Fred's Auto Service for 27 years. She loved taking care of her cats and traveling to Gospel Sings. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Frederick "Fred" Knowles.
Survivors include her children, John "Marty" Knowles (Charlie Coleman) of Milledgeville, GA and Charles (Conni) Knowles Ellijay, GA, her grandchildren, Tanna (Clif) Bell of Leesburg, GA, Cody (Anna) Knowles of Destin, FL and Samantha (John) Parker of Jasper, GA and her great-grandchildren, Robert Chase Bell, Amelia Brooke Bell, Chandler Drew Bell and Braxton Allen Parker.
The family will receive friends one hour (10:00 am until 11:00 am) before the funeral at Friendship Baptist Church.
Various treatments can help children manage symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD. Hey Tutor compiled a list of nine ADHD symptoms for parents, using information from the CDC. Click for more.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.