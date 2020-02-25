Mary Gail Fretwell, 76, of Lee County, died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Her funeral service will be 11 am Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Mathews Funeral Home with interment to follow in Crown Hill Cemetery. Mr. Ross Powell and her sons Stan, Kevin and David Fretwell will officiate.
A native of Chatsworth, Mrs. Fretwell moved to the Albany area in in the early 90's. After the death of her husband John E. Fretwell, she spent time between the Albany area and The Villages in Florida. She was a very vibrant person and loved to play golf and sing karaoke.
Survivors include her sons, Stanley Fretwell, Batesville, AR, Kevin Fretwell, Lee County, David Fretwell, Albany, grandchildren, Kimberly, Matthew, Ian, Dailyn, Parker, Brock, McKenize, Michael, her siblings, Allen "Bud" Parker, Murfreesboro, TN, David Parker, Calhoun, Melvin Parker, Brian Lee Parker and Latrelle Scoggins all of Chatsworth.The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home.
Members of the Georgia State Patrol will serve as Pallbearers and Honorary Pallbearers.
